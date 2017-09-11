NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesWill Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Actor/comedian Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the ‘Sean Spicer Press Conference’ sketch on February 4th, 2017.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Comedian/actor Melissa McCarthy was amply rewarded for her popular “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

McCarthy picked up an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday at the Creative Arts Awards for her now classic portrayal of Spicer, according to the Huffington Post.

Comedian Dave Chapelle won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, too, also for his performance hosting SNL after the November 2016 presidential election, the Post reported.

While McCarthy entertained almost everyone with her impression of Spicer, her performances did not go over well at the White House. President Donald Trump was said to be bothered that a woman was portraying Spicer, and shortly after the SNL episodes with McCarthy hosting as “Spicey,” which she named herself, Spicer started hosting the daily press briefings off camera.

Spicer resigned from the post in July, after six months on the job.

The Emmy Awards air on Sept. 17 on CBS.