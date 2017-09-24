Danny Lawson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump and Prince Harry attend the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Melania Trump has completed her first solo duty as first lady outside of the United States, participating in a meeting with Prince Harry ahead of the Invictus Games - the multi-sport international event Harry created for wounded, injured or sick armed services members, and leading the U.S. delegation for the Games.

On Saturday, the first lady “smiled warmly for a photocall in Toronto, as the Prince made polite small talk in front of the cameras,” according to the Telegraph.

The pair then sat on cream-colored leather seats with the respective flags of each of their countries behind them.

“Thank you. Thank you so much for coming,” Trump said, before launching into a conversation with the prince about the games.

Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, will also be attending the games as she currently resides in the host city of Toronto, according to People.

The first lady attended the opening ceremonies, tweeting that she was honored to lead the U.S. delegation.