Posted: December 02, 2017

Melania Trump's Christmas decorations inspire mean memes

The East Colonnade of the White House, decorated for Christmas.
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
The East Colonnade of the White House, decorated for Christmas.

By Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post

Ahead of her first holiday season in Washington, Melania Trump gave the nation its first look at the White House's Christmas decorations this week.

Along with a wide array of giant brightly lit trees, decorated treats and a massive gingerbread house, a theme of "The Nutcracker Suite" adorns parts of the White House, complete with trees and matching crystal ornaments.

Most of the decorations seemed to sit well with most people, but it turns out things get a little different after dark, especially in the East Colonnade.

It turns out a nighttime photo showing the hall decked with large white pots loaded with white branches that seem to stretch to the ceiling inspires a reaction much closer to "no, no, no" than a festive "ho, ho, ho" across parts of social media. 

It's a photo that has inspired many memes that'd probably land people on Santa's naughty list.

