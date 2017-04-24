Now Playing
Posted: April 24, 2017

Megyn Kelly may return to TV sooner than expected

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit Opening Night at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Megyn Kelly speaks onstage at Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit Opening Night at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

Megyn Kelly may be appearing on NBC sooner than expected, according to a report from The New York Post. The former Fox News standout left the network in the beginning of 2016 after months of rumors that she was mulling other offers.

“She will start in May, and her Sunday show will premiere in June,” the Post reported, citing an unnamed source.

Kelly is expected to wear many professional hats at the network and will host a daily talk show later in the summer, according to the Post.

Shortly after she left Fox News, speculation was that she wouldn’t be able to appear on television until July, after fulfilling a noncompete clause in her contract with Fox. 

“This was a tough decision for me, because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox -- and you, all of you,” Kelly said during her final broadcast on Fox.

