Meghan McCain secretly marries conservative analyst Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain Announces Engagement On 'The View'

Meghan McCain has tied the knot.

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” exchanged nuptials on Tuesday with conservative analyst Ben Domenech, 35, in a secret Sedona, Arizona, ceremony on her family’s ranch Tuesday.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” a representative for McCain told People in a statement Wednesday. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away, and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

Until recently, few people knew exactly who had won the heart of the Arizona Senator’s daughter. She had referenced her “boyfriend” multiple times on social media, but did not disclose his name until early November, when news of her engagement broke. McCain, 33, told her co-hosts, “We’ve been together for years, and we have been engaged for a while, and it was a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

She revealed that the couple became engaged in July at Mayo Clinic, where her father was battling brain cancer.

Domenech — a conservative blogger and publisher of conservative online magazine “The Federalist” — has definitely earned John McCain’s seal of approval. On an October appearance on “The View,” he shared, “Actually, he’s a very fine man. I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”

“Yesterday I was deeply blessed to give away my little girl at a ceremony with family & friends in #Arizona. Congratulations @MeghanMcCain & @bdomenech – we are so happy for you!” John McCain tweeted Wednesday.

Yesterday I was deeply blessed to give away my little girl at a ceremony with family & friends in #Arizona. Congratulations @MeghanMcCain & @bdomenech - we are so happy for you! pic.twitter.com/UYoyR1QVYo — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 22, 2017

Although no pictures have been published so far, McCain shared a picture on her Instagram referencing her impending Tuesday nuptials, where she would later be surrounded by approximately 100 guests.

“#AlmostTime,” she captioned a photo of slippers that read, “I do!”

A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

“Wait for people who love strong women,” McCain advised earlier in November when talking about relationships on her daytime show. “The men who love strong, independent women, they’re out there. Don’t settle for less.”