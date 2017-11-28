Michael Tran/FilmMagic

British Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement Monday at Kensington Palace, and the world can’t seem to get enough of the couple.

One thing you might know about Meghan Markle is her role as the paralegal Rachel Zane on the popular TV show “Suits,” but you might not know that Markle was once a “briefcase girl” on the Howie Mandel game show show “Deal or No Deal.”

Long before Meghan Markle was a soon-to-be royal, she was a case model on Deal or No Deal. pic.twitter.com/IUhwbl1vjQ — E! News (@enews) November 28, 2017

Way before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a 'Deal Or No Deal' briefcase model: https://t.co/teJ99olT3u pic.twitter.com/eJEeu5GbUq — Decider (@decider) November 28, 2017

Little did this contestant know 11 years ago that he was looking at a future member of the British Royal Family. He picked lucky number 24 and then Howie Mandel said, “Meghan, open the case.”

Markle did comment about her time on “Deal of No Deal” in 2013 after turning into a star on the aforementioned show “Suits,” but she didn’t seem too proud of it.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet,” she said in an interview with Esquire, according to Metro. “I went from working in the US Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal. It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing. So if that’s a way for me to gloss over that subject, then I will happily shift gears into something else.”

Times have certainly changed for Markle.

Now, she’s looking goofy on TV with a prince who proposed to her while roasting a chicken for her.

Oh, and Duchess Kate Middleton, who is going to be Markle’s sister-in-law, approves.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” the duchess said of the engagement. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”