Meghan Markle: 7 things to know

Darren McCollester/Getty Images for REEBOK/Getty Images for REEBOK

Meghan Markle is not only dating Prince Harry. She is an actress, humanitarian and lifestyle blogger.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For over a year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating. As engagement rumors continue to build, here are five things to know about the actress.

﻿She’s had smaller parts before her role on “Suits”

Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the USA series “Suits,” but she’s had smaller parts in movies and TV shows like “Horrible Bosses,” “Fringe,” “CSI” and “CSI: Miami.”

﻿She is a biracial woman

“My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I'm half black and half white,” she wrote in a 2015 essay for Elle. She touched on the subject again in her 2017 profile in Vanity Fair, saying that her appearance led to conflict in seventh grade when she had to check one box for a mandatory census.

>> Read more trending news

Markle, who has fair skin, loose curls and freckles, was told by a teacher to check the box for Caucasian based on her appearance.

“I didn't tick a box. I left my identity blank – a question mark, an absolute incomplete – much like how I felt,” she wrote.

Her background led to an onslaught of racist comments that were condemned in a statement from boyfriend Prince Harry in November 2016.

﻿She’s a humanitarian

Over the years, the actress has held a number of roles for multiple organizations. She was a mentor to Crystal Valentine, one of the winners of Glamour’s 2016 College Women of the Year. That event recognized students for campus leadership, community involvement scholastic achievement and unique goals. That same year, she became a global ambassador for World Vision Canada, which included traveling to Rwanda for a clean water campaign.

She is also an advocate with United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

﻿She’s a college grad and worked at a U.S. Embassy

A 2003 graduate of Northwestern University, Merkle majored in international relations and theater. She was the first in her family to graduate from college. During her senior year, Merkle worked at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina.

Before her big acting break, she’s had multiple jobs

Markle reportedly has beautiful handwriting that led to a lucrative freelance career as a calligrapher. In a 2013 interview with Esquire, she said she’s done work for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s wedding invite and for Dolce & Gabbana. Once out

﻿She ran a lifestyle blog

Until April 2017, Markle ran TheTig.com, a lifestyle blog she began in 2014 that focused on food and travel and touched on politics.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy,” she said in a message to readers.

﻿She is a divorcee

Markle married producer Trevor Engelson in 2011 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. They had been dating since 2004 and were engaged in 2010. Us Weekly reported that the couple quietly separated in August 2013. According to The Sun, they divorced later that year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”