Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make their first royal appearance 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already getting into their royal duties.

On Dec. 1, the newly engaged couple made their first royal appearance in Nottingham, about 125 miles north of London, and were greeted by screaming fans in the town center.

In one video, a fan can be overheard asking the prince, “as a ginger” what it’s like to be with someone like Markle, and Harry responded, “It’s great, isn’t it? Unbelievable.”

As the couple made their way through the crowd, Markle was handed bouquets of flowers from fans. Markle and Harry’s first stop was Nottingham Contemporary, where they attended an exhibit in honor of World AIDS Day, a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart.

People reported that Buckingham Palace told reporters Tuesday during a press briefing that Harry was “looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him” before heading on their trip to Nottingham.

The couple announced their engagement to the world on Nov. 27 with a statement from Kensington Palace on behalf of Prince Harry.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace,” the statement read in part.

Markle and Harry are planning for a May 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.