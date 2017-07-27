Meg Ryan, John Mellencamp reportedly dating again

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

NEW YORK NY - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp sighting on October 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are reportedly back together since breaking up over two years ago, according to a published report.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple started dating in 2010 and broke up five years later. In a March interview with Howard Stern, Mellencamp said Ryan isn’t fond of him.

“Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan,” he told Stern. “She hates me to death. I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits -- I gripe. I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fellow can be, that’s me.”

Apparently, he was a little off the mark.

Mellencamp was most recently romantically linked to model Christie Brinkley, but the two called it quits after nearly a year together.

A source close to the former couple revealed to Page Six that Brinkley and Mellencamp’s differences in lifestyle was the reason behind the split.

“If you know John, you know he doesn’t do well at social gatherings and at tables filled with nice folks, particularly the Hamptons set,” the source said at the time of their break up. “He shoots straight from the hip. She may have liked that he’s a cowboy, but in the end that’s what drove her away.”