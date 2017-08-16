By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tennis great Serena Williams introduced her new daughter to the world on Wednesday with an Instagram post.

Meet baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Williams’ first child with fianceé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams gave birth to baby Alexis on Sept. 1 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. The baby weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

“You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories,” Williams wrote in the post.

... but are you ready? A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT