Tom Pennington/Getty Images/Getty Images

Actor Matthew McConaughey helped donate thousands of free turkeys to residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Matthew McConaughey spent his 48th birthday surprising residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, with thousands of free frozen turkeys.

E! News reported that the actor, who is a spokesman for Wild Turkey Bourbon, participated in the company’s initiative, in which they delivered turkeys donated by Butterball.

>> Read more trending news

McConaughey, who often does charity work with his Just Keep Livin Foundation, worked with 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys.

In a live video posted to his Facebook page on Nov. 4, McConaughey surprised a group of women, who called themselves “hot mamas,” at a house in Lawrenceburg. The actor posed for photos with the group, who meet on Saturdays to do arts and crafts projects.

“It’s a sexy man carrying a turkey!” one woman said.

Before the visit, “Entertainment Tonight” reported McConaughey visited Wild Turkey volunteers as a surprise. Video of the visit was posted to the actor’s Facebook page.

“Thanksgiving, gratitude -- we believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for,” he said. “I think it’s kinda scientific and here's kind of living proof of it right here this morning, so thanks for being out here.

“Let’s go make some people happy and put some smiles on some faces, deliver some turkeys. There’s some people that are gonna be happy to get ‘em,” he said.