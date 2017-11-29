Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Morning TV viewers are wondering what former "Today Show" co-hosts Tamron Hall and Ann Curry are up to after news broke on Matt Lauer's firing.

It didn’t take long after the news that “Today” co-host Matt Lauer was fired following allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior for two former hosts to be mentioned as possible replacements.

Ann Curry was ousted from the morning show in 2012, a move many viewers thought was done to appease Lauer. When Tamron Hall left the show earlier this year after it was announced the third hour she co-hosted would be replaced with “Megyn Kelly Today,” many viewers were upset.

So when bombshell news of Lauer’s firing emerged Wednesday morning, a number of morning show viewers immediately thought of Curry and Hall -- so much so that “Somewhere Ann Curry” began trending nationally on Twitter.

Hall has not commented on any thing related to “Today” since her departure. On Wednesday, about an hour after the news broke that Lauer was fired, she tweeted a photo of herself with singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo.

“About last night. We celebrated @angeliquekidjo and her work to help empower African girls . #batonga #blessed to be friends with this global icon,” the tweet read.

Like Hall, Curry has remained largely silent in the five years since her exit.

