Matt Damon arrives at the LA Premiere of "Suburbicon" at the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Los Angeles.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Actor Matt Damon received the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the 2017 Britannia Awards Friday in Los Angeles, but was unable to accept the award himself due to a “family emergency.”

According to E! News, actress Kate Mara stepped in on Damon’s behalf, informing the crowd that he was traveling back to Boston the same evening.

“As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt and much love from your friends here in L.A.,” Mara said after accepting the award.

Damon also shared a videotaped message and apologized for his absence:

“Hello and thank you to everyone at BAFTA,” he said in the recorded statement. “I found out about this award six months ago, and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it, and I was really looking forward to tonight. Unfortunately, I had to go back to Boston for a family emergency. I’m really sorry not to be with you tonight. Thank you for this wonderful honor, and I hope you have a lovely evening. See you soon.”

Damon did not comment on the nature of the emergency, but The Daily Mail reports his father, Kent, is “gravely ill.”