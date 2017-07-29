Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 29, 2017

Mario Cantone nails impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci

Comments
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was lampooned by comedian Mario Cantone on Comedy Central's
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was lampooned by comedian Mario Cantone on Comedy Central's "The President Show."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Anthony Scaramucci’s colorful language in his New Yorker interview was great fodder for comedian Mario Cantone’s dead-on impersonation of the new White House communications director. 

>> Read more trending news 

Hours after Scaramucci’s interview, in which he ripped White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief political strategist Steve Bannon, Cantone went to work on Comedy Central’s “The President Show” on Thursday, CBS News reported.

"I'm gonna fire so many people," Cantone said in his role as Scaramucci, who was speaking with Darrell Hammond, who played President Donald Trump on the show. "I don't know who it's going to be, Reince, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of the leakage in the White House. You hear me, Reince?" 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation