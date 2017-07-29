Mario Cantone nails impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was lampooned by comedian Mario Cantone on Comedy Central's "The President Show."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Anthony Scaramucci’s colorful language in his New Yorker interview was great fodder for comedian Mario Cantone’s dead-on impersonation of the new White House communications director.

Hours after Scaramucci’s interview, in which he ripped White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief political strategist Steve Bannon, Cantone went to work on Comedy Central’s “The President Show” on Thursday, CBS News reported.

"I'm gonna fire so many people," Cantone said in his role as Scaramucci, who was speaking with Darrell Hammond, who played President Donald Trump on the show. "I don't know who it's going to be, Reince, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of the leakage in the White House. You hear me, Reince?"