Mariah Carey set to produce drama series based on her life

Mariah Carey is reportedly an executive producer for a drama series based on her rise to super stardom.

On Monday, Deadline reported that the hit-maker and her longtime friend Brett Ratner are producing the as-yet-untitled fictional scripted drama. It is in development with Starz.

Set in 1986 in New York, the drama will follow a 16-year-old biracial girl navigating her way through a tough childhood to becoming a top-selling singer-songwriter.

Carey’s last foray into television was her E! docuseries “Mariah’s World,” which chronicled her life on tour, the end of her engagement to billionaire James Packer and her relationship with backup dancer and now ex boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

It has been a year of many new projects for Carey. In April, the singer announced she was forming her own record label, Butterfly MC Records, and recording a new album.