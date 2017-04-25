DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

Madonna in her younger years in 1988 with actor Sean Penn, who she married in 1985, then divorced 27 months later. The Material Girl is upset about a planned biopic on her life and struggles in New York before her first album was released.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Madonna has some strong words for the producers of a planned biopic on her younger years, before she hit the big time.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Only I can tell my story.”

Universal acquired the rights to a script, called “Blond Ambition,” about the Material Girl’s life in New York and her struggles before her first album, “Madonna,” was released, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film.

Madonna isn’t pleased about someone else telling her story, saying that “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

She said the project is an example of “instant gratification” and “disease in our society.”