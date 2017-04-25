Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Madonna unhappy with biopic in works on life of Material Girl before fame
DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Madonna in her younger years in 1988 with actor Sean Penn, who she married in 1985, then divorced 27 months later. The Material Girl is upset about a planned biopic on her life and struggles in New York before her first album was released.
By
Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Madonna has some strong words for the producers of a planned biopic on her younger years, before she hit the big time.
>> Read more trending news
“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” she said in an Instagram post.
“Only I can tell my story.”
Universal acquired the rights to a script, called “Blond Ambition,” about the Material Girl’s life in New York and her struggles before her first album, “ Madonna,” was released, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film.
Madonna isn’t pleased about someone else telling her story, saying that “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”
She said the project is an example of “instant gratification” and “disease in our society.”
VIDEO
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself