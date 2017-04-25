Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: April 26, 2017

Madonna unhappy with biopic in works on life of Material Girl before fame

Comments
Madonna in her younger years in 1988 with actor Sean Penn, who she married in 1985, then divorced 27 months later. The Material Girl is upset about a planned biopic on her life and struggles in New York before her first album was released.
DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Madonna in her younger years in 1988 with actor Sean Penn, who she married in 1985, then divorced 27 months later. The Material Girl is upset about a planned biopic on her life and struggles in New York before her first album was released.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

Madonna has some strong words for the producers of a planned biopic on her younger years, before she hit the big time.

>> Read more trending news

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” she said in an Instagram post. 

“Only I can tell my story.”

Universal acquired the rights to a script, called “Blond Ambition,” about the Material Girl’s life in New York and her struggles before her first album, “Madonna,” was released, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film.

Madonna isn’t pleased about someone else telling her story, saying that “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

She said the project is an example of “instant gratification” and “disease in our society.”

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation