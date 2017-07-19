Madonna stops auction of love letter from Tupac, underwear, hairbrush

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Madonna is pictured here performing at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

A New York judge has ordered a company planning to auction articles belonging to pop star Madonna, including a love letter from rapper Tupac Shakur, a hairbrush, used underwear, and unreleased cassette recordings, to pull 22 items from the auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.

The Material Girl claimed the items had been stolen from her by a “former friend.”

The singer sought an emergency court order, saying that she had no idea the letter from Shakur was no longer in the her possession, according to The Associated Press.

The letter was estimated to fetch as much as $400,000.

Madonna dated the late rapper in the early 1990s.



In court papers, Madonna said the auction of her belongings is unauthorized and an invasion of her privacy.

"The fact that I have attained celebrity status as a result of success in my career does not obviate my right to maintain my privacy, including with regard to highly personal items," the AP reported.

"I understand that my DNA could be extracted from a piece of my hair. It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public."

She’s referring to the hairbrush, one of the items that was up for bid from Gotta Have It! Collectibles, the company holding the auction.

The lawsuit named Darlene Lutz, according to entertainment website Page Six.

In the suit, the pop star called Lutz “a former friend” and “frequent overnight guest at Madonna’s Miami home when she was “not in residence.”

The accusations will be "vigorously challenged and refuted" in court, a spokesman for Lutz said.

A hearing on the case is scheduled fro September.