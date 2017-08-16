Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 20, 2017

Madonna celebrates turning 59, posting first family pic with all six kids

Comments
Pop star Madonna performed at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Pop star Madonna performed at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Photographed for the very first time!

Pop star Madonna shared a debut family portrait Friday that featured her and all six of her children.

>> Read more trending news

The Material Girl posted the photo on Instagram following her 59th birthday party at a two-day, gypsy-themed celebration in Italy.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

From top left Rocco, 17,  David, 11, and Mercy James, 11, to the right of Madonna.

From bottom left, Lourdes, 20, kneeling along side 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

Madge captioned the picture “Birthday.”

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

The singer invited long-time friends from all over the world to join her for the celebration.

>> Related: Madonna’s brother speaking out about ‘horrific sister,’ strained relationship

Madonna adopted Estere and Stella in February from Malawi, the same country where she adopted David and Mercy. In July, she opened the African nation’s first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care center. She shares son, Rocco, with Guy Ritchie and daughter, Lourdes, with Carlos Leon.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

>> Related: Madonna through the years

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation