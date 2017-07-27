Luke Bryan breaks no touching rule for terminally ill fan

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Country singer Luke Bryan broke his famous “no touching” rule at meet and greets for one special fan.

People reported that the rule gained attention when Bryan appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

At the time, Bryan said fans got a little too handsy with his back end at shows and meet and greets before the show.

KSHB reported that before the singer’s show Friday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Francis Stanaway, 88, was able to break the rule.

Stanaway, who is under hospice care at Crossroads Hospice, was able to coordinate a meet-and-greet with her family and event organizers before the show.

“We’re excited for her because she used to love country so much before she went to the nursing home,” daughter-in-law Linda Sokolaski said. “She doesn't get to experience it much more.”

Stanaway was able to meet and pose with the 41-year-old singer and give him a pat on the behind in the photo.



Crossroads Hospice was able to make the encounter happen through its Gift of a Day program, according to KHSB.