Posted: April 25, 2017

Ludacris’ rap of ‘Llama Llama Red Pajama’ is classic

Hip-hop artist Ludacris took a bedtime classic to another level.
Andrew Chin/Getty Images
Hip-hop artist Ludacris took a bedtime classic to another level.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It’s a bedtime story full of fun llama drama, thanks to hip-hop artist Ludacris.

The singer took the Anna Dewdney’s classic “Llama Llama Red Pajama to a new level when he rapped the book’s text on Power 106’s “The Cruz Show,” the Huffington Post reported.

Ludacris, a father of four, provided a jaunty, bubbly, free-form version of the bedtime story. It’s part of a recurring segment on the “The Cruz Show,” a hip-hop program. The host gives a rapper a copy of the book to read over a beat. 

Other artists who have rapped the text include DesiignerJeezy and Migos.

