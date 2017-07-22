Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 22, 2017

Louis Tomlinson heeds dying mother's wish, reconciles with ex-bandmate Zayn Malik

Comments
Louis Tomlinson posed for selfies with fans while leaving the Capital Radio Studios in London on Thursday.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Louis Tomlinson posed for selfies with fans while leaving the Capital Radio Studios in London on Thursday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Louis Tomlinson said he honored a special request from his dying mother last December: The One Direction member reconciled with former bandmate Zayn Malik.

>> Read more trending news

The Sun reported that before her death from leukemia at age 42, Johannah Deakin initiated a secret reconciliation between her son and Malik, who had not spoken to one another for a year. 

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn,” Tomlinson told The Sun. “Life’s too ... short!”

Malik had a bitter split with One Direction and criticized his time with the band. But Tomlinson said the meeting went well.

“If there is any animosity, just clear the air,” Tomlinson told The Sun. “I met up with him and it was nice.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation