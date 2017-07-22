Neil Mockford/GC Images

Louis Tomlinson posed for selfies with fans while leaving the Capital Radio Studios in London on Thursday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Louis Tomlinson said he honored a special request from his dying mother last December: The One Direction member reconciled with former bandmate Zayn Malik.

The Sun reported that before her death from leukemia at age 42, Johannah Deakin initiated a secret reconciliation between her son and Malik, who had not spoken to one another for a year.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn,” Tomlinson told The Sun. “Life’s too ... short!”

Malik had a bitter split with One Direction and criticized his time with the band. But Tomlinson said the meeting went well.

“If there is any animosity, just clear the air,” Tomlinson told The Sun. “I met up with him and it was nice.”