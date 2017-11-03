Now Playing
Posted: November 03, 2017

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa married in private ceremony

Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Lisa Bonet have reportedly married in a private ceremony.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle
Actors Jason Momoa (L) and Lisa Bonet have reportedly married in a private ceremony.

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

Lisa Bonet, 49, and Jason Momoa, 38, are officially married!

The news comes as a surprise to those who believed the couple to be married 10 years ago. One clip of Momoa from 2013 shows him refer to Bonet as his wife.

Us Weekly reported that the two made things official with the purchase of a marriage certificate Oct. 2, according to an unnamed source.

Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, Michael Fassbender, and several other stars attended the quiet ceremony at their house in Topanga, California, according to Us Weekly.

The publication reported that, according to a Facebook user who saw a friend’s pictures from the wedding online, Momoa was said to be wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and a lei while his hair was in a man bun, one of his signature hairstyles. The Facebook user’s friend said that Bonet “looked beautiful.” Some of the guests performed a traditional Māori haka for Bonet.

Momoa, whose father is native Hawaiian, can also be found performing a haka in several videos on his Instagram.

The couple met in 2005 through mutual friends and shares two children together, a daughter named Lola Iolani and a son named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.

