Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 07, 2017

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington remembered at Los Angeles memorial

Comments
Robert DeLeo, left, and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at the Fillmore in Detroit on September 16, 2015. 
Scott Legato/Getty Images
Robert DeLeo, left, and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at the Fillmore in Detroit on September 16, 2015. 

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hundreds of fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening to remember Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

>> Read more trending news

Bennington, 41, died in a suicide last month, found hanged at his home in Palos Verdes Estates near L.A.

The tribute in Grand Park included a candlelight vigil and performers who sang Bennington songs, according to KABC-TV.

Organizer Ashlee Kelly said Bennington was an inspiration to so many

"He's lyrically touched so many lives, and he as a person was such a great human being - whether it be his charity work or his love for animals," Kelly told KABC.

"He is a spokesperson for the teenager growing up." she said

>> Related: Celebrities react to death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington

A private funeral service was held for Bennington last week.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation