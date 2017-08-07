Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington remembered at Los Angeles memorial

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Robert DeLeo, left, and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park perform at the Fillmore in Detroit on September 16, 2015.

Hundreds of fans gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening to remember Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Bennington, 41, died in a suicide last month, found hanged at his home in Palos Verdes Estates near L.A.

The tribute in Grand Park included a candlelight vigil and performers who sang Bennington songs, according to KABC-TV.

Organizer Ashlee Kelly said Bennington was an inspiration to so many

"He's lyrically touched so many lives, and he as a person was such a great human being - whether it be his charity work or his love for animals," Kelly told KABC.

"He is a spokesperson for the teenager growing up." she said

A private funeral service was held for Bennington last week.

He is survived by his wife and six children.