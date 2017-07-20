Looking Back: Chester Bennington

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Linkin Park paid their respects to late band member Chester Bennington during an emotional tribute concert months after his suicide.

At the beginning of the concert, the stage at the Hollywood Bowl was decorated with a lone microphone in the center draped in a garland of flowers. A spotlight shined down on the microphone as the crowd of over 17,000 people sang the chorus of the band’s infamous track “Numb.”

“I don’t have the words,” bandmate Mike Shinoda said as he greeted the sold-out audience of Linkin Park fans. “I don’t think any of us do.”

A nearly three-hour long musical tribute to Bennington then ensued, featuring performances from Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Avenged Sevenfold, No Doubt, Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley and many more. Linkin Park then took the stage and gave their first performance since Bennington’s death.

Midway through the concert, Shinoda recalled the moment he first learned of the tragedy that took his friend and singing partner’s life, and then introduced the song “Looking for an Answer.” The track, which is still in its early stages, is a piano ballad that was written just eight days after Bennington passed away.

Watch the full stream of last night’s show on @YouTube: https://t.co/nlW3hvjihq - photo: Mark Fiore pic.twitter.com/nqeeR7Bs1q — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) October 28, 2017