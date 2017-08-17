LeToya Luckett engaged a year after divorce

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/Getty Images for BET

LeToya Luckett is engaged to Dallas-based entrepreneur Tommicus Walker a year after a divorce.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has a lot to celebrate.

A year after ending her marriage to relationship expert Rob Hill Sr., she is engaged to a new man she has quietly been dating.

Essence reported that, according to photos and videos posted on Instagram, the original member of Destiny’s Child became engaged to Dallas entrepreneur Tommicus Walker after throwing him a surprise birthday party.

Luckett confirmed the news on her own Instagram page early Thursday.

“I said , ‘Yes yeeeesssss’ on his Burfday!” she captioned the photo.

I said , " Yes yeeeesssss" on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17 A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

In August 2016, TMZ reported that the “In the Name of Love” singer quietly got a divorce after getting married in January “but split after just 2 months and change.”

Ebony reported that Luckett’s brother, Gavin Luckett, posted a video of the proposal on his Instagram page hours after Luckett confirmed the news.

That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her 💍 Congrats y'all!!! A post shared by Gavin Luckett🇨🇱🎹🔊🔥 (@g_luck) on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

From the video, it’s clear Luckett got a hefty-looking sparkler that she was happy to show off.

Congrats to the couple!