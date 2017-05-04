Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 04, 2017

Led Zeppelin reunion rumors sparked by cryptic Robert Plant message

Comments
The three surviving members of the legendary British rock band Led Zeppelin, from left John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, are pictured here in Washington following a dinner for Kennedy Center honorees in 2012.
Pool/Getty Images
The three surviving members of the legendary British rock band Led Zeppelin, from left John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, are pictured here in Washington following a dinner for Kennedy Center honorees in 2012.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A short, mysterious message on legendary rocker Robert Plant’s website has Led Zeppelin fans in a frenzy, speculating about a possible reunion of the iconic rock band.

>> Read more trending news

Plant posted just a simple, three-word message, “Any time now…,” on his website a few weeks ago. 

It’s unclear exactly what he means. He has a new album coming out and it might reference that, according to Sky News

The three remaining members of the historic group, Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, last performed together a decade ago. The fourth member of the group, John Bonham, died in 1980.

Next year marks the band’s 50-year anniversary and that’s fueling rumors that the band is looking for a way to celebrate.

>> Related: Katy Perry makes political statement with Grammys performance

Other speculation about Plant’s message includes a possible reunion gig at this year’s Desert Trip Festival, a classic rock festival, in Indio, California, home to Coachella

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation