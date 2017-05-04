Led Zeppelin reunion rumors sparked by cryptic Robert Plant message

Pool/Getty Images

The three surviving members of the legendary British rock band Led Zeppelin, from left John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, are pictured here in Washington following a dinner for Kennedy Center honorees in 2012.

A short, mysterious message on legendary rocker Robert Plant’s website has Led Zeppelin fans in a frenzy, speculating about a possible reunion of the iconic rock band.

Plant posted just a simple, three-word message, “Any time now…,” on his website a few weeks ago.

It’s unclear exactly what he means. He has a new album coming out and it might reference that, according to Sky News.

The three remaining members of the historic group, Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones, last performed together a decade ago. The fourth member of the group, John Bonham, died in 1980.

Next year marks the band’s 50-year anniversary and that’s fueling rumors that the band is looking for a way to celebrate.

Other speculation about Plant’s message includes a possible reunion gig at this year’s Desert Trip Festival, a classic rock festival, in Indio, California, home to Coachella.