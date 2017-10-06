Last Comic Standing Star, Ralphie May dead at 45

Barry Brecheisen

Ralphie May poses backstage during the 26th Annual PollStar Awards at Ryman Auditorium on February 21, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Pollstar)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ralphie May, one of the most successful comics to come out of “Last Comic Standing,” died Friday at the age of 45 his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian had reportedly been battling pneumonia for six weeks, but was still pushing through and performing all of his shows. According to TMZ, May died at a private residence in Las Vegas from cardiac arrest. He had two shows scheduled this weekend in Las Vegas.

May’s stand-up comedy career launched after he came in second place on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. After that, he went on to have several televised comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central.

He and his wife Lahna Turner divorced in 2015.

The comedian was an avid performer, touring nearly non-stop around the country. May had been touring the United States for over a decade.

