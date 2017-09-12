John Shearer/Getty Images

Mega pop star Lady Gaga and former boyfriend Taylor Kinney arrive at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Singer Lady Gaga is opening up about ending her engagement with boyfriend Taylor Kinney.

In a new documentary, the singer revealed that at the time of the split in July 2016, she and Kinney were not in a great place, according to People.

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together,” she said in the new film, entitled “Five Foot Two.”

Gaga even gets emotional talking about the break-up and pours her heart out about other breakups, saying, “My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

The film Gaga is referring to is her upcoming role in “A Star Is Born,” according to Elle.

Since the split, Gaga and Kinney remain supportive of each other. Kinney was spotted at Gaga’s recent Chicago concert.