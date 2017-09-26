Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner arrives at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Several media outlets including TMZ and People are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

News of Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy rocked the entertainment world last week, and now, rumor has it that the reality star is about to welcome another girl into the famous family.

Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and TMZ reports the couple will welcome a baby girl.

Citing unnamed “sources directly connected with the couple” and “family sources,” the report says Scott has been privately telling friends about the baby and its sex, and the tabloid reports that Jenner is about five months along.

Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child, a girl, via surrogate in January.

As previously reported by Rare.us, sources say the pair are shelling out quite a sum for the surrogacy: “The couple have reportedly agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 installments of $4,500, according to a previous TMZ report. They have also agreed to pay $5,000 per additional child in the case of multiples. The couple has already paid a $68,850 deposit to the agency.”

If the rumored timelines are true, Jenner’s baby would be due around the same time.