Kris Jenner buys home across from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kirs Jenner (far right) has reportedly bought a mansion across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian West (far left) and son-in-law Kanye West.

Kris Jenner is now the proud owner of a mansion that has six bedrooms, eight baths, a movie theater and a workout room, according to People, and her new property is close to where one of her daughters lives.

Across the street is the home owned by her daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West.

The housing arrangement is not new for the stars. The couple lived with Jenner for almost three years while their Bel-Air home underwent renovation.

Jenner purchased the 1.28-acre pad -- which sits in the exclusive location of Hidden Hills, California -- for $9,925,000, but despite its charm, TMZ reported that Jenner isn’t necessarily planning on moving in and may attempt to renovate the house for resale.

Jenner recently got herself a $15 million payday after her family signed a $150 million deal to extend their contracts with “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

TMZ reported that the deal extends the family’s reality series for an additional five seasons, which equates to about $30 million per cycle. That’s a pretty hefty pay raise for the family, who signed a contract in 2015 for a reported $100 million.