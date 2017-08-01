Now Playing
Posted: September 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian West confirms third child on the way with Kanye West

What You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

While teasing an upcoming episode of season 14 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West may have confirmed she and rapper husband Kanye West are expecting a third child.

E! News reported that Kardashian West confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday that included a teaser trailer for the show.

At the end of the clip, Kardashian West is seen on a video call with younger sister Khloé Kardashian, saying, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’”

“Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé Kardashian says.

“We’re having a baby!” Kardashian West responds.

Kardashian West, who has had pregnancy complications when carrying daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 21 months, has hired a surrogate this time around. The third baby is reportedly a girl and is due in January.

It may be only a matter of time before two other family members confirm their reported pregnancies.

Half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly four months along with her first child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The two are expecting a girl in February, according to reports. 

Khloé Kardashian is also pregnant, according to reports, and expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

