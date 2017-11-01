Kim Kardashian went as Aaliyah, Cher, Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequi

Kim Kardashian (L) and Jonathan Cheban attend Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Demi Lovato wasn’t the only celebrity celebrating Halloween as Selena Quintanilla. After dressing up as Aaliyah and Cher days before, Kim Kardashian recreated one of the late Tejano icon’s looks.

>> Read more trending news

People reported that, like Lovato, Kardashian wore a purple jumpsuit, much like the one Selena wore at her last concert at the Houston Astrodome in February 1995. She was shot and killed in March 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who managed the singer’s fan club and was allegedly embezzling money.

“My fave Selena!!!!” Kardashian captioned the first in a series of tweeted videos in costume.

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

The Selena costume was the last of a weekend of costumes.

Related: Demi Lovato dresses as Selena Quintanilla for Halloween

On Friday, Kardashian and her best friend Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny and Cher. The costume inspiration came from the couple’s look at the 45th Annual Academy Awards in 1973.

On Saturday, Kardashian dressed up as another singer who was gone too soon -- Aaliyah.

Related: See how celebrities celebrated Halloween

Kardashian took inspiration from the singer’s look in her 2000 single “Try Again.” Aaliyah died in 2001 in a plane crash shortly after take off from the Bahamas, where she was shooting a music video.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

On ﻿Sunday, Kardashain teamed up with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson, respectively. The two paid homage to the couple’s date-night look at the 63rd Annual Academy Awards in 1991.

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

See how other celebrities celebrated Halloween below

