The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline said that its call volume increased by 50 percent after Kesha introduced rapper Logic’s performance of “1-800-273-8255” at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday. The song takes its name from the Lifeline’s phone number.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network that provides free support for those in emotional distress or suicidal crisis 24/7.

“Logic’s performance of '1-800-273-8255' on the MTV VMAs last night delivered a positive message that has had and will continue to have a lasting impact," Frances Gonzalez, Lifeline’s director of commuications, said in a statement, according to Billboard. “Sharing that healing and hope are possible helps individuals in crisis, (and) ... changes the conversation around suicide from one of isolation to one of hope and connection.”

“It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you could never experience fear or doubt again,” Kesha said during her introduction to the performance. “Every so often, a rare and important song and video come along that lets us know how true that is. ... Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone.”

“The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone,” she said after admitting that the song brought her to tears.

“We all have struggles. And as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness,” she added.

Kesha encouraged anyone in need to contact the hotline before Logic, joined by Alessia Cara and Khalid, performed the song. They were joined by survivors of attempted suicide.

Watch a video of the performance below:

