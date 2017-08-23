Kennedy family members arrested after loud party, noise complaints 

Tim Gray/Getty Images

Two members of the Kennedy family were arrested over the weekend near the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty to disturbing the peace Monday in Barnstable. His daughter, Caroline, will be charged at a later date.

Two members of the Kennedy family were arrested in Massachusetts after complaints about a loud party and fireworks.

Barnstable police said officers responded to a home near the family compound in Hyannis Port early Sunday morning on noise complaints.

Police say Matthew "Max" Kennedy, 52, and his daughter, Caroline R. Kennedy, 22, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town's noise law. They were later released on their own recognizance.

Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court.

Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned at a later date. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.