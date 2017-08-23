Sign in with your existing account
Kennedy family members arrested after loud party, noise complaints
Tim Gray/Getty Images
Two members of the Kennedy family were arrested over the weekend near the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Mass. Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty to disturbing the peace Monday in Barnstable. His daughter, Caroline, will be charged at a later date.
By
Boston 25News.com
BARNSTABLE, Mass.
—
Two members of the
Kennedy family were arrested in Massachusetts after complaints about a loud party and fireworks.
Barnstable police said officers responded to a home near the
family compound in Hyannis Port early Sunday morning on noise complaints.
Police say Matthew "Max" Kennedy, 52, and his daughter, Caroline R. Kennedy, 22, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town's noise law. They were later released on their own recognizance.
Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in
Barnstable District Court.
Caroline Kennedy will be
arraigned at a later date. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of
Robert and Ethel Kennedy.
