R. Kelly sued for alleged affair with deputy’s wife

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer R. Kelly is facing legal trouble after he was accused of being involved with a man’s wife.

According to WAPT News, Kenny Bryant, a deputy in the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi, filed a lawsuit in circuit court against Kelly on April 21.

Bryant claims that his wife, Asia Childress, admitted to having a relationship with Kelly before the two were married in July 2012, Fox News reported. Childress told Bryant that her relationship with Kelly ended before their wedding.

But Childress and Kelly rekindled their relationship that fall after Childress attended one of Kelly’s concerts, according to the lawsuit. Bryant said he was unaware that the two were frequently communicating.

Childress and Kelly communicated via text message, phone calls and in-person visits, the lawsuit says.

“Each time R. Kelly would have a concert in a nearby state, Childress would disappear to reunite wit her love,” the suit says. “Time after time, R. Kelly cuckolded Bryant, with blatant disregard for Bryant’s and Childress’ vows.”

Childress also convinced Bryant to move from Mississippi to Georgia, claiming that the move would benefit her career.

“The ulterior motive ... was to foster her relationship with R. Kelly,” the lawsuit says.

Bryant quit his job and moved to Atlanta, where he was “unable to find profitable employment,” according to the lawsuit.

“As a result of her adulterous relationship with R. Kelly, Childress endeavored to live a lifestyle that surpassed her economic abilities and convinced Bryant to aid her in living beyond her means,” documents say.

Bryant claims that he suffered “grievous mental and emotional distress” and “financial ruin” as a result of the nearly five-year long relationship that his wife had with the 50-year-old musician.

Childress filed for divorce from Bryant, an action that the lawsuit says is “due to R. Kelly’s actions.”

