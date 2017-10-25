ichael Stewart/Getty Images for Kardashian Kollection/Getty Images for Kardashian Koll

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian will be doing five more seasons of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Kris Jenner got herself a $150 million payday after her family signed a $150 million deal to extend their contracts with “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

The Blast reported that the deal extends the family’s reality series for an additional five seasons. It’s a pretty hefty pay raise for the family, which signed a contract in 2015 for a reported $100 million.

The series will continue to focus on older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. Younger siblings Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian will reportedly get smaller pieces of the pie as they are busy with other things and will have less on-air time.

There are unconfirmed rumors that Khloé Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner are both expecting. Kim is already mom to daughter North West and son Saint West and is expecting a third child with husbsnd Kanye West via surrogate. Kourtney Kardashian also has three children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. TMZ reported that the children will make some money from their appearances, according to unnamed show sources.

An unnamed source told US Weekly that season 14 of “KUWTK” “will heavily document the pregnancies.”

The show, which premiered in 2007, is reportedly one of the longest-running and most popular shows in history. It has spawned several spinoffs, including “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Khloé and Lamar,” “Life of Kylie” and “Rob and Chyna.”