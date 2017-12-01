Kaley Cuoco gets engaged to boyfriend Karl Cook

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards/Getty Images for The Critics' Ch

Actress Kaley Cuoco (L) became engaged to boyfriend Karl Cook on her 32nd birthday.

Congratulations are in order for “The Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco and her new fiance, Karl Cook.

On Thursday, Cook, 26, popped the question on the actress’s 32nd birthday. Cuoco, shared her emotional “I said yes” moment with fans on Instagram following the proposal.

“Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” she wrote in the caption for the post.

In the clip, the actress tries to compose herself post-proposal and flashes a glimpse of her new sparkler to fans.

“We’re engaged!” she tells the camera through tears.

Cook responds, “You still haven’t said yes yet,” and she immediately answers, “Yes! I say yes! I say yes!” Following the big proposal, Cook shared an up-close look at the sparkler that’s now on Cuoco’s finger.

Cook, the son of Intuit co-founder Scott Cook, also shared sweet sentiments with his new fiancee with a sweet video of their post-engagement dance.

“In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey, all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook,” he wrote.

The couple started dating in 2016 after making their first red carpet appearance in September of that year. Cuoco was previously married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2016.