Justin Bieber banned in Beijing

Justin Bieber is not welcome in the Chinese capital of Beijing due to "bad behavior."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pop singer Justin Bieber is now banned in Beijing.

Bieber won’t be performing in the Chinese capital due to “bad behavior,” according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture.

“His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment,” said the statement, which was dated July 18. “To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors.”

The 23-year-old Canadian is currently on a world tour, CNN reported. He has dates scheduled in Japan, the Philippines, India, Singapore and Indonesia. Bieber’s website does list a show in Hong Kong on Sept. 27. It does not show any scheduled dates for mainland China.

Bieber joins a list of musicians allegedly blacklisted by China, CNN reported, including Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Linkin Park, Bjork, Bon Jovi and Maroon 5.