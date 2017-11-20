Judge Jeanine Pirro caught driving 119 in a 65 mph zone

Mike Theiler/AFP/Getty Images

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, on February 23, 2017.

By Rare.us

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro received a speeding ticket for driving 119 mph in a 65 mph zone in upstate New York Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The former Westchester County district attorney was stopped by a trooper on Sunday afternoon in Tioga County driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit, The Hill reported. A state police spokesman says he doesn’t know what type of car Pirro was driving or whether she had any passengers.

Pirro said in a statement through Fox she was traveling to see her sick mother.

“I had been driving for hours to visit my ailing 89-year-old mom and didn’t realize how fast I was driving,” Pirro said.

“I believe in the rule of law, and I will pay the consequences.”

Pirro is host of the Fox News Channel show “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

>> Related: Another Fox News employee gone after making insensitive remark to a black coworker

Under New York law, she could lose her license for driving more than 40 mph over the posted speed limit.