Christian Petersen/Getty Images/Getty Images

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National Anthem before the start of the the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals were not the only ones in University of Phoenix Stadium expressing support of protests across the NFL.

Jordin Sparks, who performed the national anthem at the game Monday at Glendale, Arizona, has a subtle but still direct message for those in the league who have been protesting for social and racial equality.

KNXV reported that the singer, who is the daughter of former NFL player Phillippi Sparks, had “Prov. 31:8-9” written on the back of her left hand. It was noticeable has she used that hand to hold the microphone as she sang the anthem.

According to the New International Version of the Bible, the verses say, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Before Sparks sang the anthem, the Dallas Cowboys -- along with head coach Jason Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones -- kneeled as they linked hands.

Both the Cowboys and Cardinals linked hands and stood as Sparks sang.

