Johnny Depp speaks onstage during the 2016 Rhonda's Kiss held at the El Rey Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Johnny Depp’s behavior on the red carpet for the premiere of his latest film “Murder on the Orient Express” was questioned Saturday night after several news outlets reported the actor showed up drunk.

The British newspaper The Sun reported that the actor “allegedly reeked of booze” when he appeared on the red carpet and his security team had to “practically hold him up” as he made his way down the press line.

Other outlets, The Daily Mail and The Mirror, alleged that Depp was guided down the red carpet past fans and slurred his words when interviewed.

“At one stage he even seemed to forget the name of his co-star (and the film’s director) Kenneth Branagh,” The Mirror reported.

A source told The Sun that Depp was spotted out partying in London the night before the premiere and said, “Johnny was having a big old night and was told off for smoking three times while inside. He was annoyed people were staring at him, too.”

Depp’s rep has not yet commented on the rumor, though another source reportedly said that Depp was “not drunk” despite the bad press.

“These reports are completely false. Johnny was not drunk at the premiere. He came straight from set to the premiere,” a source told “E! News.”

“His security was maneuvering him around the carpet as he has done for years.”

“Murder on the Orient Express” premieres in theaters on Nov. 10 and stars several of Depp’s previous co-stars, including Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad and Judi Dench.