Posted: December 05, 2017

John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

John Mayer performs For Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour at the Echoplex In Los Angeles on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)
Rich Fury
John Mayer performs For Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour at the Echoplex In Los Angeles on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW ORLEANS —

Musician John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday to undergo an emergency appendectomy, according to an announcement from his bandmates in Dead & Company.

The band announced that Mayer’s hospitalization prompted them to postpone a planned concert Tuesday in New Orleans.

The group said tickets for Tuesday’s show will be honored when the performance is rescheduled, although a date for the show was not immediately set. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.

It was not immediately clear whether any other upcoming Dead & Company tour dates would be affected.

People magazine reported that Mayer, 40, has been touring with the band, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, this fall. He joined the group in 2015, alongside Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann.

His fellow band members took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery:

Wishing you well John!

A post shared by Bill Kreutzmann (@billkreutzmann) on

John, get well soon brother!

A post shared by Oteil (@oteil_burbridge) on

The band is scheduled to play the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 7.

