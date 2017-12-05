John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

Rich Fury

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Musician John Mayer was hospitalized early Tuesday to undergo an emergency appendectomy, according to an announcement from his bandmates in Dead & Company.

The band announced that Mayer’s hospitalization prompted them to postpone a planned concert Tuesday in New Orleans.

Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed. — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) December 5, 2017

The group said tickets for Tuesday’s show will be honored when the performance is rescheduled, although a date for the show was not immediately set. Refunds will also be available at the point of purchase.

It was not immediately clear whether any other upcoming Dead & Company tour dates would be affected.

People magazine reported that Mayer, 40, has been touring with the band, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, this fall. He joined the group in 2015, alongside Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann.

His fellow band members took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery:

Wishing you well John! A post shared by Bill Kreutzmann (@billkreutzmann) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Wishing a speedy recovery for John... Get well soon my friend. pic.twitter.com/FGYHC8hdCS — Bob Weir (@BobWeir) December 5, 2017

John, get well soon brother! A post shared by Oteil (@oteil_burbridge) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:38am PST

The band is scheduled to play the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 7.