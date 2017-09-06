Now Playing
Posted: September 06, 2017

John Legend once tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen and she simply said ‘No’

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend almost broke up, according to a new interview Legend gave to The Guardian.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro
Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend almost broke up, according to a new interview Legend gave to The Guardian.

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

A new interview reveals singer John Legend and model, cookbook author and TV host Chrissy Teigen almost broke up.

Speaking to The Guardian interview, Legend said stress was to blame, but Chrissy wasn’t having it anyway.

“I was really stressed and busy,” he said. “I was just like, ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.’” According to the publication, the couple were back together after a half hour. 

Teigen confirmed Legend’s story on Twitter

“It wasn't a a typical breakup,” she tweeted Monday. “He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like, ‘No.’”

The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna, 16 months, have been together for 11 years.

There are no comments yet.

 
 
