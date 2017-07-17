Jessica Alba announces pregnancy with third child

Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Getty Images

Actress Jessica Alba announced on Instagram she is expecting her third child.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

People reported that the actress and businesswoman announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Cash Warren, are “officially going to be outnumbered.”

In the Monday post, Alba, 36, and her children, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, pose with balloons that have numbers representing their birth order. Alba holds a No. 3 as she has one hand on her belly bump.

“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed,” Alba captioned the post.

E! News reported that Alba was recently photographed on vacation in Hawaii. A source told the outlet she refrained from drinking alcohol while on the family trip.

Alba and Warren, 38, have been married since 2008.