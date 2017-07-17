Now Playing
Posted: July 17, 2017

Jessica Alba announces pregnancy with third child

Actress Jessica Alba announced on Instagram she is expecting her third child.
Actress Jessica Alba announced on Instagram she is expecting her third child.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Jessica Alba is becoming a mother for the third time.

People reported that the actress and businesswoman announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Cash Warren, are “officially going to be outnumbered.”

In the Monday post, Alba, 36, and her children, Honor, 9, and Haven, 5, pose with balloons that have numbers representing their birth order. Alba holds a No. 3 as she has one hand on her belly bump. 

“Cash and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed,” Alba captioned the post.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

E! News reported that Alba was recently photographed on vacation in Hawaii. A source told the outlet she refrained from drinking alcohol while on the family trip.

Alba and Warren, 38, have been married since 2008.

