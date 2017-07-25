Now Playing
Posted: July 30, 2017

Jennifer Lopez shares photo of twins snuggled up with Alex Rodriguez and his daughters

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. 

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Singer, actor Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez celebrated their birthdays last week, and the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer decided to share an intimate family photo to celebrate.

In the picture, Rodriguez is cuddled up with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 9, and his own daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8. Lopez used a simple caption on the photo and heart emojis.

This... 💞

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The couple has been inseparable since going public about their relationship recently.

“They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer,” a source told People.

“She is very happy. Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.”

Rodriguez is also a family man and recently shared a photo of Lopez with his family members as the couple celebrated their birthdays in a quiet backyard bash last week.

“Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations,” he wrote.

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba)

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

