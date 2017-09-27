Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jennifer Lopez (left) and Jay-Z are among the performers for Tidal X: Brooklyn Oct. 17.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Dozens of musicians are performing at Tidal X: Brooklyn in October for a benefit raising funds to help people recover from a number of natural disasters this year.

In an emailed news release, it was announced that Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, Daddy Yankee, Willow Smith, A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Remy Ma and others would be in the lineup for the October show. Angie Martiz will host and actors Rosie Perez and Lin Manuel-Miranda will make special appearances.

Despite a previous report, Beyonce is billed as a performer at the event.

Tidal, a music streaming service owned in part by Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and other artists, is joining with Bacardi to donate 1.3 million to charities assisting with disaster relief.

All money from ticket sales for the concert will go to organizations that are assisting with recovery efforts after hurricane Irma, Harvey and Maria impacted the Caribbean, Southeast United States and Texas, and earthquakes impacted Mexico.

“One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will be donated to organizations including: The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico, and more,” the news release said.

Donations can also be made at the Tidal website.

Jennifer Lopez and Daddy Yankee have previously donated money to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Lopez announced Sunday that $1 million of sales from her Las Vegas residency show will go toward the island’s recovery. In an appearance on CNN, Yankee said he donated $100,000 each to the Red Cross and Feeding America.

Tidal X: Brooklyn will take place Oct. 17 at Barclays Center in New York. Fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com.