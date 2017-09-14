Now Playing
Posted: September 15, 2017

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram video of her high on laughing gas cracks up fans

An Instagram video posted by actress Jennifer Garner has amused fans and followers.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water/Getty Images for FIJI Water
An Instagram video posted by actress Jennifer Garner has amused fans and followers.

By Rare.us

LOS ANGELES —

Jennifer Garner joined Instagram on Sept. 1, and has largely made posts of her humanitarian efforts, involvement with her baby food company and workouts, but a more recent post is filled with laughs.

On Thursday, the 45-year-old actress and mother of three posted a video of herself laughing and talking with slurred speech after a dental appointment while praising a song from the musical “Hamilton.”

In the caption of the clip, she wrote, “Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine (sic) + Hamilton = you’re welcome. ”

The video shows Garner riding in a car and telling someone on the phone that she couldn’t stop crying during a song in Hamilton.

“They said, ‘Are you OK?’ and I said, ‘It’s so beautiful... That musical is so beautiful and so I told them about it,” she said. “They have to see it.”

Watch Gardner’s video below.

