Posted: April 26, 2017

Jeff Goldblum reprising original role as brash mathematician in ‘Jurassic World 2’

Actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, attend the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 3, 2016. Goldblum has signed on to reprise his original role in the movie ‘Jurassic Park’ in the latest franchise installment, ‘Jurassic World 2.’
Pool/Getty Images
Actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, attend the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 3, 2016. Goldblum has signed on to reprise his original role in the movie ‘Jurassic Park’ in the latest franchise installment, ‘Jurassic World 2.’

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

A familiar face is returning for the latest installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise.

Actor Jeff Goldblum, played the brash mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and its sequel in 1997 “The Lost World,” and has now has signed on for “Jurassic World 2,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Goldblum, who also reprised his role in last year’s “Independence Day: Resurgence, sat out “Jurassic Park 3” and the series reboot “Jurassic World” in 2015.

The newest installment, “Jurassic World 2” will be directed by J.A. Bayona, and actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel, THR confirmed.

“Jurassic World” earned almost $1.7 billion worldwide and is the fourth highest-grossing film in history, Time reported.

