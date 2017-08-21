Now Playing
Posted: August 21, 2017

Jay-Z dedicates ‘Numb/Encore’ performance to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Jay-Z dedicated a performance of

Jay-Z dedicated a performance of "Numb/Encore," a 2004 collaboration with Linkin Park, to Chester Bennington, the band's late member.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHELMSFORD, England —

While performing a set at Virgin V Festival in Chelmsford, England, Sunday, Jay-Z paid tribute to Chester Bennington, the late Linkin Park singer.

UsWeekly reported that the rap icon, 47, mentioned Bennington by name before performing “Numb/Encore,” a 2004 single that was a collaboration between Jay and Linkin Park.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester, Linkin Park, one time tonight?” he said. “Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way up in heaven tonight!”

Bennington died of a suicide July 20 at his Los Angeles home. He was 41 years old.

“Numb/Encore” comes from “Collision Course,” a collaborative EP released by Jay and Linkin Park in 2004. 

Linkin Park member Mike Shonda tweeted a thank you to Jay-Z for dedicating the performance to Bennington, according to People.

“We appreciate you,” Shonda wrote.

A video, uploaded by a concertgoer, of the performance at the festival can be watched on YouTube.

