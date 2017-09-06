Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx (L) and Katie Holmes were photographed together over Labor Day weekend after years of dating rumors.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been photographed for the first time as a couple after they were spotted together enjoying some fun in the sun over Labor Day weekend.

Photos of the couple together on the beach in Malibu, California, were posted on TMZ Wednesday. Rumors of a relationship have surfaced since 2013, the year after Holmes split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. Foxx, 49, and Holmes, 38, have been tight-lipped about the relationship, but a source told E! News that the two spent the holiday weekend at a friend’s home in Southern California.

“Katie and Jamie were holding hands” and “drinking together,” the source told E! News. “They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close.”

Foxx’s kids and Holmes’ daughter were reportedly not present for the weekend.